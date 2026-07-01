Slate Auto partners with Crayola to offer 5 color wraps
Slate Auto is making its electric trucks way more fun by teaming up with Crayola.
Now, you can wrap your ride in one of five bold Crayola colors: Cerulean, Fern, Jersey Tomato, Razzmatazz, or Dandelion.
Each $1,549.99 wrap comes with a matching Crayola key fob and a unique dashboard art piece called the "Slatelet," so your truck feels extra personal.
Slate Auto working with Max Kolo
This is Crayola's very first automotive partnership. Anna Roca, head of global partnerships at Crayola, said this is the company's first automotive partnership.
Slate is also working with New York City artist Max Kolo for even more creative designs down the line.
While they're keeping future plans under wraps (for now), Slate hints that more artists and customization options are on the way to keep things fresh and creative for buyers.
Slate Auto modular upgrade costs $29,950
Slate Auto only started taking pre-orders last month after launching in April 2025.
Its modular EV truck starts as a two-seater but can upgrade to a five-seat SUV for $29,950, making it both customizable and budget-friendly for anyone looking to stand out on the road.