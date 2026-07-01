Slate Auto partners with Crayola to offer 5 color wraps

Slate Auto working with Max Kolo

This is Crayola's very first automotive partnership. Anna Roca, head of global partnerships at Crayola, said this is the company's first automotive partnership.

Slate is also working with New York City artist Max Kolo for even more creative designs down the line.

While they're keeping future plans under wraps (for now), Slate hints that more artists and customization options are on the way to keep things fresh and creative for buyers.