Slate auto preorders start June 24 with $50 refundable deposit

Slate Auto raises $650 million 160,000 reservations

Slate originally aimed for a price under $20,000 (with tax credits), but losing the federal EV credit bumped it into the mid-$20,000 range.

Final prices drop in June.

The company recently raised $650 million (totaling $1.4 billion so far), with much of the funding appearing to come from Walter's TWG Global.

Former Amazon executive Peter Faricy now leads as CEO, and over 160,000 people have already reserved their cars, so demand is definitely buzzing.