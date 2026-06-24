Slate launches electric truck and SUV priced $24,950 and $29,950

Slate models use 181-hp single motor

Both models pack a single motor with 181-hp, enough to get the truck from 0 to 97km/h in eight seconds and hit a top speed of 145km/h.

You can even convert your truck into an SUV after buying, plus choose from over 175 accessories like roof racks or seat covers.

Slate's made customization easy with gray exteriors and wraps under $500.

Deliveries start in late 2026, backed by a solid 10-year/110,000-mile battery warranty.