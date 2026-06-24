Slate launches electric truck and SUV priced $24,950 and $29,950
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Slate just dropped its new electric truck and SUV, but prices are steeper than expected: $24,950 for the truck and $29,950 for the SUV.
The good news? Both now come with a beefier 65.0-kWh battery that boosts the truck's range to 330km (up from 241km), making those road trips a lot more doable.
Slate models use 181-hp single motor
Both models pack a single motor with 181-hp, enough to get the truck from 0 to 97km/h in eight seconds and hit a top speed of 145km/h.
You can even convert your truck into an SUV after buying, plus choose from over 175 accessories like roof racks or seat covers.
Slate's made customization easy with gray exteriors and wraps under $500.
Deliveries start in late 2026, backed by a solid 10-year/110,000-mile battery warranty.