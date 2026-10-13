Smart's tiny EV returns with 290km range and fast charging
What's the story
Smart has unveiled the #2 ultra-compact electric vehicle (EV) at the Paris Motor Show. The new model comes four years after the launch of Smart #1 and is a departure from the company's recent SUV-focused releases. The Smart #2 is designed to make city driving and parking easier, with a two-seater layout and various two-tone color options inspired by the original Fortwo.
Specifications
The vehicle offers a range of up to 290km
The Smart #2 is powered by a rear-mounted 60kW electric motor, delivering a torque of 130Nm to the rear wheels.
The vehicle's floor-mounted battery offers a range of up to 290km on a single charge. It also supports fast charging, going from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes.
A five-link rear suspension system promises "sportier handling and greater comfort" for drivers.
Features
EV comes with driver assistance systems and central screen
Despite its resemblance to the classic Fortwo, the Smart #2 comes with a host of modern features.
It has driver assistance systems, a 10.1-inch central screen, and an 8.8-inch driver display.
The EVs can connect wirelessly to devices via 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.
There will be several trims available for this model including Pure (entry-level), Pure+ (with added AC charging and heated driver seat), Premium (with glass roof, heated leather seats, and Sennheiser sound system), and Couture Edition (limited-run trim).
Market entry
The #2 will start at under $26,500
Smart has announced that the starting price for the #2 will be under $26,500.
Preorders are expected to open in spring with deliveries taking place sometime during summer.
However, it's worth noting that this model may not be available in all markets as Smart hasn't sold anything in the US since 2019.