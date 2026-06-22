Smart unveils #2 EV with foldable bench seat in Rome
Smart just showed off its new city electric vehicle, the Smart #2, in Rome.
The highlight? A cool bench-style seat with a foldable center, making the tiny cabin feel more spacious and letting you slide out easily, even if you're parked tight.
It's a fresh take for urban drivers who want both style and practicality.
Smart #2 has 35.7 kWh battery
The Smart #2 is built for city life: it's compact outside but roomy inside thanks to an extended wheelbase.
With a 35.7-kWh battery, you get up to 299km on a single charge, and it can charge from 10% to 80% in under 20 minutes.
Plus, its super-tight turning circle means squeezing through crowded streets is no problem.
Smart #2 sales start next year
The production model will debut at the Paris Motor Show this October, with sales starting next year, so keep an eye out if you're ready for a smarter way to zip around town.