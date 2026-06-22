Smart unveils #2 EV with foldable bench seat in Rome

Smart #2 has 35.7 kWh battery

The Smart #2 is built for city life: it's compact outside but roomy inside thanks to an extended wheelbase.

With a 35.7-kWh battery, you get up to 299km on a single charge, and it can charge from 10% to 80% in under 20 minutes.

Plus, its super-tight turning circle means squeezing through crowded streets is no problem.