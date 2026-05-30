South Yorkshire Mac Motorcycles launches Rex and Ruby 600cc singles
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Mac Motorcycles, a family-run brand from South Yorkshire, has just dropped its first-ever bikes, the Rex and Ruby.
After more than 10 years in the making, these retro-styled singles pack a 600-cc liquid-cooled engine (with some serious upgrades), delivering 57hp and topping out at 161km/h.
Handcrafted Rex and Ruby priced £15,500
Both bikes are built on a steel backbone frame with British-made parts used wherever possible.
The Ruby goes for that classic cafe racer look with clip-ons, while the Rex rocks an upright flat-track style.
You can even swap handlebars and panels between them in about an hour to mix up your ride.
Priced at £15,500, they're made for riders who want something handcrafted and different from the crowd.