South Yorkshire Mac Motorcycles launches Rex and Ruby 600cc singles

Handcrafted Rex and Ruby priced £15,500

Both bikes are built on a steel backbone frame with British-made parts used wherever possible.

The Ruby goes for that classic cafe racer look with clip-ons, while the Rex rocks an upright flat-track style.

You can even swap handlebars and panels between them in about an hour to mix up your ride.

Priced at £15,500, they're made for riders who want something handcrafted and different from the crowd.