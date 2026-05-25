Stellantis and Dongfeng to build Voyah EVs in France

Stellantis leads Voyah JV 51% stake

Stellantis will lead the joint venture with a 51% stake, while Dongfeng holds 49%.

Stellantis chief Antonio Filosa sees this as a way to blend their worldwide reach with Dongfeng's EV tech.

The Rennes factory, which has been operating well below capacity for years, will now produce Voyah EVs for Europe, while Stellantis is also planning smaller, low-cost EVs for the European market.

Plus, Stellantis is also exploring collaborations with Jaguar Land Rover in the US as part of its bigger game plan.