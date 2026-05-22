Stellantis announces Jeep SUV for 2028 expected on Tata platform
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Big news for car fans: Stellantis (the group behind Jeep) just announced a brand-new SUV coming in 2028, and it's expected to be based on Tata's platform, possibly the ARGOS platform.
This isn't just about India making cars: it's about India becoming a global hub, since the new Jeep will roll out to nearly 50 countries.
Stellantis deepens India manufacturing partnership
The SUV will likely use Tata's ARGOS platform, which can handle both traditional engines and electric setups (pretty flexible stuff).
Stellantis and Tata have already teamed up on engine production, and earlier this year they agreed to work even closer together on supply chains and manufacturing.
With Jeep and Citroen pushing ahead in India, it's clear the country is central to Stellantis's big plans.