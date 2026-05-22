Stellantis announces Jeep SUV for 2028 expected on Tata platform

Stellantis deepens India manufacturing partnership

The SUV will likely use Tata's ARGOS platform, which can handle both traditional engines and electric setups (pretty flexible stuff).

Stellantis and Tata have already teamed up on engine production, and earlier this year they agreed to work even closer together on supply chains and manufacturing.

With Jeep and Citroen pushing ahead in India, it's clear the country is central to Stellantis's big plans.