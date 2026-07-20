Stellantis names VanDyke as Ram CEO and Cote Jeep CEO
Stellantis just switched things up, announcing Matt VanDyke as the new CEO of Ram, while Branden Cote will take over as Jeep's CEO in August.
Tim Kuniskis, who led Ram, will retain his broader North American leadership role.
Bob Broderdorf, Jeep's outgoing CEO, is on medical leave but will transition to another position when he returns.
Filosa reshuffle places CEOs under Kuniskis
This move is part of Stellantis CEO Filosa's plan to streamline operations since taking charge last year.
VanDyke brings 20-plus years in marketing and motorsports; Cote has solid industry experience.
The timing lines up with Ram expanding its lineup and Jeep working to bounce back from recent sales dips.
Both leaders will report directly to Kuniskis as Stellantis aims for stronger brand performance across North America.