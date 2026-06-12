Stellantis recalls 1.3 million Jeep Wranglers, Gladiators for fire risk
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Heads up, Jeep fans: Stellantis is recalling 1.3 million Wrangler SUVs and Gladiator pickups worldwide because a wiring issue could cause fires, even if your car is parked or turned off.
The recall follows 51 reported fire incidents and one injury, so it's definitely something to take seriously.
Models from 2021 to 2025 affected
If your Wrangler or Gladiator was made between 2021 and 2025, you might be affected.
Most are in the US but Canada, Mexico, and other countries are included too.
Stellantis says dealers will check and fix the problem by July 2026.
Until then, owners should park away from buildings or other cars to stay safe while waiting for repairs.