Tata Motors-Stellantis ink an MoU: What's on the agenda?

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and global automotive giant Stellantis have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore further collaboration. The companies will look at opportunities in manufacturing, engineering, as well as supply chain operations in India and beyond. The move also marks the 20th anniversary of their joint venture, Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL).

Joint venture FIAPL operates a shared manufacturing plant at Ranjangaon FIAPL operates a shared manufacturing plant at Ranjangaon, near Pune. The facility employs almost 5,000 people and has an annual production capacity of about 222,000 vehicles. Since its inception, it has manufactured over 1.37 million vehicles. The new MoU builds on these established capabilities but specific projects under the agreement have not been disclosed yet.

Collaboration Stellantis and Tata Motors are looking at engine sharing According to people familiar with the matter, Stellantis and Tata Motors are looking at engine sharing for future products. This could see Tata Motors' 1.5-liter T-GDi petrol engine being used in some Jeep models. Further, Tata Motors has also secured licensing rights from Stellantis for the in-house development of the 2.0-liter Multijet diesel mill in different states of tune.

