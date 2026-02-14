Stellantis will reintroduce diesel engines in these European models
Stellantis (the group behind brands like Peugeot, Opel, Citroen, and Alfa Romeo) is reintroducing diesel engines in at least seven of its European models by late 2025.
This includes cars like the Peugeot 308 and Opel Astra, plus diesel options for Alfa Romeo's Giulia, Stelvio, and Tonale.
Diesel's decline in Europe
Diesel cars have dropped from around half 10 years ago to 7.7% in 2025—while hybrids and EVs are on the rise.
Still, Stellantis thinks there's a place for diesels: they're typically cheaper than fully electric models and help the company compete with affordable Chinese brands.
Slower EV sales and relaxed emissions rules also make diesels a practical option for now.
More powertrain options for Stellantis cars
Stellantis isn't just sticking with diesel—it plans to increase its powertrain offering in Europe.
The company says it will focus on customer demand and offer electric, hybrid, and diesel options.