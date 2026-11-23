Steve McQueen's 1967 Ferrari NART Spider sells for $18.9 million
Steve McQueen's iconic 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S NART Spider just sold for a jaw-dropping $18.9 million at auction in New York.
Only 10 of these rare Ferraris exist, and this was the car's first time hitting the public auction scene: bidding started at $10 million and quickly soared.
Collectors prized original body and engine
This NART Spider has a cool backstory: after a Pacific Coast Highway accident, it got some updates but still keeps its original body and engine, which collectors love.
While it didn't break the all-time record for a NART Spider, the sale shows how much McQueen's legacy and classic Ferraris still excite car fans today.