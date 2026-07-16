Studds launches Trooper Trail modular helmet in India for ₹2,125
Studds just dropped its new Trooper Trail modular helmet in India for ₹2,125.
It stands out with trail-inspired graphics and a color-shifting finish, a first for the series.
The modular design means you get more flexibility and added safety on your rides.
Trooper Trail offered in 3 sizes
You can grab the Trooper Trail in medium, large, or extra-large sizes and pick from six colors like White-Blue/Red or Black-Grey/Chameleon Blue (which shifts from teal to blue).
Both gloss and matte finishes are up for grabs.
The helmet is ISI and DOT certified, has a high-impact ABS shell, quick-release visor and chin strap, UV-resistant paint, and a comfy hypoallergenic liner.
As Studds's MD Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana puts it, this helmet blends "safety, functionality and distinctive styling" for everyday riders and adventurers alike.
Find it at Studds dealers, exclusive outlets, or online.