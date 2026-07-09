Study finds underinflated tires cost India over ₹4,500 cr annually Auto Jul 09, 2026

Turns out, just ignoring your car's tire pressure is costing India over ₹4,500 crore in gasoline every year.

A recent study checked the tires on more than 1.3 lakh vehicles and found that about one in three tires had tires underinflated by at least 20%.

That adds up to a massive 42 crore liters of wasted fuel annually.