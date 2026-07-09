Study finds underinflated tires cost India over ₹4,500 cr annually
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Turns out, just ignoring your car's tire pressure is costing India over ₹4,500 crore in gasoline every year.
A recent study checked the tires on more than 1.3 lakh vehicles and found that about one in three tires had tires underinflated by at least 20%.
That adds up to a massive 42 crore liters of wasted fuel annually.
Check tire pressure to reduce risk
Low tire pressure doesn't just burn extra fuel. It also wears out your tires faster and messes with your car's braking and handling, making driving riskier (especially at high speeds).
The takeaway? Take a minute to check your tire pressure regularly. It'll save you money, help the environment, and make the roads safer for everyone.