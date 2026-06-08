Subaru announces 3 new manual-transmission cars for Japan by 2027
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Subaru just announced three new manual-transmission cars, all set to launch in Japan by the end of 2027.
The lineup includes a WRX variant with a classic TY85 gearbox, a BRZ inspired by the STI Sport Type RA, and an affordable hatchback aimed at entry-level drivers.
Subaru CTO Fujinuki: lightweight easy driving
Subaru's Chief Technology Officer Tetsuro Fujinuki shared that these cars are meant to be "We aim to create cars that can be enjoyed more casually. ", focusing on lightweight builds and easy driving rather than pure power.
The hatchback keeps things simple and budget-friendly.
If you're hoping to drive one outside Japan, though, you might be out of luck: they're expected to stay exclusive to Subaru's home market.