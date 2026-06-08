Subaru announces 3 new manual-transmission cars for Japan by 2027

Subaru CTO Fujinuki: lightweight easy driving

Subaru's Chief Technology Officer Tetsuro Fujinuki shared that these cars are meant to be "We aim to create cars that can be enjoyed more casually. ", focusing on lightweight builds and easy driving rather than pure power.

The hatchback keeps things simple and budget-friendly.

If you're hoping to drive one outside Japan, though, you might be out of luck: they're expected to stay exclusive to Subaru's home market.