Subaru brings American Ascent SUV to Japan in 150-unit lottery
Subaru is bringing its big American Ascent SUV to Japan for the first time, but there is a catch: only 150 units are available, and you will need to win a lottery to buy one.
Priced at 7.7 million yen (about $48,500), the Ascent was sold almost exclusively in the US since 2018.
Entries for the lottery are open until November 29.
U.S.-Japan pact allows Ascent sales
Thanks to a new U.S.-Japan agreement, Subaru can now sell American cars in Japan without extra local testing.
All Ascents offered are loaded Touring trims: think Nappa leather seats, an 11.6-inch touchscreen, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system.
Even though they are left-hand drive, these SUVs have been tuned for right-hand-traffic use and may be affected on Japan's left-hand-traffic roads.