Subaru's new limited-run WRX and BRZ are manual only
What's the story
Subaru is celebrating two major milestones in 2027: the 25th anniversary of the WRX's US debut and the BRZ's arrival. To mark these occasions, the automaker is launching two limited-edition models: the WRX GD25 and BRZ ZC15. These special editions come with unique visual upgrades and enhanced performance accessories, highlighting their original chassis codes along with their anniversary year.
Special features
WRX GD25 comes in World Rally Blue color
The WRX GD25 comes in a striking World Rally Blue color, with gold-painted 19-inch alloy wheels and Bridgestone Potenza S007 high-performance tires.
It also features improved Brembo brakes with gold calipers, a carbon-fiber swan-neck rear wing from Subaru Tecnica International, and a flexible strut tower brace under the hood.
The car is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine that produces 271hp and is only available with a six-speed manual transmission.
Design
BRZ ZC15 features matte bronze wheels and red brake calipers
The BRZ ZC15 comes in an exclusive Ceramic White color, with matte bronze wheels and red brake calipers.
It also features bronze decals and a black decklid spoiler for added flair.
Despite these aesthetic upgrades, the car still packs the same 228hp 2.4-liter boxer engine as before and is only available with a six-speed manual transmission.
Availability
What about their availability?
Subaru plans to limit the production of these special edition models to just 300 units for the BRZ and 350 units for the WRX.
The BRZ is expected to hit the market in early 2027, while the WRX will be available next summer.
Subaru has not yet revealed pricing details for these cars, but they are likely to be announced closer to their respective on-sale dates.