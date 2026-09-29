Subaru's new limited-run WRX and BRZ are manual only

The WRX GD25 comes in a striking World Rally Blue color, with gold-painted 19-inch alloy wheels and Bridgestone Potenza S007 high-performance tires.

It also features improved Brembo brakes with gold calipers, a carbon-fiber swan-neck rear wing from Subaru Tecnica International, and a flexible strut tower brace under the hood.

The car is powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine that produces 271hp and is only available with a six-speed manual transmission.