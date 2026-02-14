Subaru might revive Baja dual-cab ute after 20 years Auto Feb 14, 2026

Subaru Australia is thinking about reviving the Baja, their quirky dual-cab ute last seen in 2006.

General Manager Scott Lawrence teased, "There have been discussions of a ute," and "Ute is a conversation and I can't share much now."

If it happens, the new Baja will go head-to-head with compact pickups like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz.