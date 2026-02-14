Subaru might revive Baja dual-cab ute after 20 years
Subaru Australia is thinking about reviving the Baja, their quirky dual-cab ute last seen in 2006.
General Manager Scott Lawrence teased, "There have been discussions of a ute," and "Ute is a conversation and I can't share much now."
If it happens, the new Baja will go head-to-head with compact pickups like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz.
What to expect from the new Baja?
A revived Baja is expected to pack a turbocharged boxer engine (maybe with hybrid assist for better fuel economy) and Subaru's signature all-wheel drive—so it should handle rough roads or bad weather pretty easily.
Look out for LED headlights, high ground clearance, digital displays, and a big infotainment screen.
Inside: a modern, spacious cabin, comfort features, EyeSight safety tech, plus suspension suited to varied driving conditions.
Why Subaru should build the new Baja?
Utes are huge in Australia—and Subaru's low center-of-gravity design could mean sportier handling than rivals.
With its mix of style and practical features, the new Baja could stand out in a crowded market if it makes it to showrooms.