Subaru recalls 69,000 hybrid cars over potential fire risk
Auto
Subaru is recalling over 69,000 hybrid cars—specifically the 2025 Forester Hybrid and 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid—after a fuel leak issue was found that could lead to fires.
The problem happens when hot weather and nearly full tanks push fuel past a weak cap seal.
Subaru spotted the issue late last year and, thankfully, no fires or injuries have happened yet.
Subaru will replace the faulty caps with upgraded ones.
Until then, Subaru suggests keeping your tank half full and parking outside just to be safe.
How to check if your vehicle is affected
If you want to know if your car's affected, just enter your VIN at nhtsa.gov/recalls.
Subaru says it will replace the cap—and it's worth checking so you can drive worry-free.