Subaru reintroduces 2027 Outback base trim at $32,995 totaling $34,540
Subaru is reintroducing the base trim for its 2027 Outback, now starting at $32,995 (plus $1,545 destination fee), making the total $34,540.
That's a solid $1,905 less than the 2026 lineup's entry price.
Subaru wants to make the Outback more accessible for budget-minded buyers while still including essentials like a 12.1-inch touchscreen and standard all-wheel drive.
Outback includes 180-hp engine and EyeSight
Even this lowest-priced Outback packs a punch: you get a 180-horsepower four-cylinder engine with all-wheel drive and CVT for smooth rides.
Comfort features like heated front seats and mirrors come standard, plus there's a power tailgate for convenience.
Safety tech isn't left out either: Subaru includes EyeSight driver assists and DriverFocus monitoring to help keep you safe on the road.
Tech-wise, you're covered with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a sharp 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, all without having to pay extra for higher trims.