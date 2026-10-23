Subaru reintroduces 2027 Outback base trim at $32,995 totaling $34,540

Even this lowest-priced Outback packs a punch: you get a 180-horsepower four-cylinder engine with all-wheel drive and CVT for smooth rides.

Comfort features like heated front seats and mirrors come standard, plus there's a power tailgate for convenience.

Safety tech isn't left out either: Subaru includes EyeSight driver assists and DriverFocus monitoring to help keep you safe on the road.

Tech-wise, you're covered with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a sharp 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, all without having to pay extra for higher trims.