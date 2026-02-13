Subaru surveys fans about manual transmission in SUVs
Auto
Subaru is reaching out to owners with a survey asking if they'd be into a manual transmission SUV—especially the Outback Wilderness.
After dropping manuals from most of their lineup over the years, Subaru is now testing the waters again, thanks to fans who pushed for a stick-shift WRX.
Manual options in the US market
The email survey asks things like, "Would you consider purchasing a manual transmission SUV in the future?" and "If a manual transmission was available, how interested would you be in having this feature on your Outback Wilderness?"
Right now, your only US options for new manual SUVs are the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.
For specs fans: the Forester Wilderness packs a 2.5-liter Boxer 4 engine with 180hp.