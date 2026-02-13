Subaru surveys fans about manual transmission in SUVs

Manual options in the US market

The email survey asks things like, "Would you consider purchasing a manual transmission SUV in the future?" and "If a manual transmission was available, how interested would you be in having this feature on your Outback Wilderness?"

Right now, your only US options for new manual SUVs are the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.

For specs fans: the Forester Wilderness packs a 2.5-liter Boxer 4 engine with 180hp.