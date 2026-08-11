Super-rare 1989 Mazda 767B catches fire at Laguna Seca Tuesday
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A super-rare 1989 Mazda 767B went up in flames during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion at Laguna Seca on Tuesday.
The fire started while the car was parked under a tent, but thankfully, no one was hurt and crews put it out quickly.
Ghost Riders Squad plans Mazda restoration
Only three of these Group C race cars exist, and this one last sold for $1.75 million.
It was set to hit the track with Brendon Leitch behind the wheel for owner Tony McIntosh and the Ghost Riders Squad team.
After some confusion online (no, it wasn't the famous Le Mans-winning 787B), Mazda confirmed it was privately owned No. 203 that burned.
The team says it is already planning to restore it and bring it back to racing.