Super-rare 1989 Mazda 767B catches fire at Laguna Seca Tuesday

Only three of these Group C race cars exist, and this one last sold for $1.75 million.

It was set to hit the track with Brendon Leitch behind the wheel for owner Tony McIntosh and the Ghost Riders Squad team.

After some confusion online (no, it wasn't the famous Le Mans-winning 787B), Mazda confirmed it was privately owned No. 203 that burned.

The team says it is already planning to restore it and bring it back to racing.