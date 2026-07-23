Suresh Gopi says E20 gasoline safe for cars and bikes
Good news if you are filling up with E20 gasoline, India's government says it is totally safe for your car or bike.
Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi told Parliament that after checking data from over 230 million vehicles and running studies with ARAI, SIAM, and Indian Oil, there is no sign of major engine trouble or performance drops from using gasoline with up to 20% ethanol.
E20 may lower older vehicle mileage
The only real change? Older vehicles might see a small dip in fuel efficiency (about 3% to 5%), but you get cleaner emissions and smoother rides in return.
Plus, the Ethanol Blending Program has saved India a ton on oil imports, cut CO2 emissions big time, and sent more money to farmers.
The government says it is keeping a close eye on fuel quality across the country.