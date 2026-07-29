Suresh Gopi says India has 20 billion liters ethanol capacity

India is gearing up to blend even more ethanol into petrol, moving past the current 20% (E20) target.

On July 29, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi shared that the country's installed ethanol production capacity is about 20 billion liters a year, enough not just for E20 but also for higher blends, flex-fuel vehicles, and future green tech.

It's all part of a bigger push to make fuel cleaner and less dependent on oil.