Suresh Gopi says India has 20 billion liters ethanol capacity
India is gearing up to blend even more ethanol into petrol, moving past the current 20% (E20) target.
On July 29, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi shared that the country's installed ethanol production capacity is about 20 billion liters a year, enough not just for E20 but also for higher blends, flex-fuel vehicles, and future green tech.
It's all part of a bigger push to make fuel cleaner and less dependent on oil.
India hit E20 5 years early
This ramped-up production is meant to keep pace with rising gasoline demand and help smooth out supply hiccups during different seasons.
India actually hit its E20 goal five years ahead of schedule (originally set for 2030), thanks to better pricing rules, more feedstock options, and improved storage.
While some older car owners worry about things like fuel efficiency or engine wear with higher ethanol blends, both the government and automakers say E20 is safe.