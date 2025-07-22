Next Article
Survey: Only 26% of people view Tesla positively
Tesla just took a big hit in the trust department—only 26% of people in a new survey said they view the brand positively, while 39% had a negative take.
That drops Tesla's net score to -13, making it the lowest among EV brands in the US and showing things have gotten worse since April.
Almost half of those surveyed skeptical about Tesla overall
Almost half of those surveyed said they're skeptical about Tesla overall, and more than half questioned how safe its cars really are.
There's also serious pushback on Tesla's self-driving tech: 53% want robotaxis banned, and 55% don't support Full Self-Driving features.
All this skepticism seems to be hitting Tesla's sales too.