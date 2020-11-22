Japanese automaker Suzuki is expected to launch its Burgman electric scooter in India around mid-2021. In the latest development, the test mule of the two-wheeler without camouflage has been spied testing on the roads, exposing key design highlights. As per the images, it will have blue highlights on the side panels, a swingarm cover, and a rear tire hugger, among others. Here's our roundup.

Design Suzuki Burgman (electric): At a glance

The Suzuki Burgman (electric) will look sportier than its petrol-powered counterpart, featuring an apron-mounted headlight cluster, a raised windscreen, a short license plate holder, a flat-type seat, and a blacked-out grab rail. The scooter should pack a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and an all-LED setup for lighting. It shall ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Suzuki Burgman (electric) is likely to draw power from a frame-mounted electric motor linked to a belt drive. It should deliver power figures similar to a 110cc petrol-powered scooter. An estimated range of 90km on a single charge is also expected.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Suzuki Burgman (electric) will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It should also get a combined braking system for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter will be handled by telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers on the rear.

Information How much will it cost?