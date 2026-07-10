Suzuki GSX-R1000 returns to global markets in 2026; Suzuki announced the 2027 GSX-R1000 lineup with 3 40th Anniversary editions Auto Jul 10, 2026

Suzuki's legendary GSX-R1000 is making a global comeback in 2026, ahead of the 40th anniversary in 2027.

After being away from Europe for years, it returns with three special editions, GSX-R1000, GSX-R1000R, and GSX-R1000RS, all upgraded to meet the latest emissions rules and packed with new tech for a smoother ride.