Suzuki GSX-R1000 returns to global markets in 2026; Suzuki announced the 2027 GSX-R1000 lineup with 3 40th Anniversary editions
Auto
Suzuki's legendary GSX-R1000 is making a global comeback in 2026, ahead of the 40th anniversary in 2027.
After being away from Europe for years, it returns with three special editions, GSX-R1000, GSX-R1000R, and GSX-R1000RS, all upgraded to meet the latest emissions rules and packed with new tech for a smoother ride.
Base GSX-R1000 $18,639 reservations July 8-31, 2026
The base GSX-R1000 40th Anniversary model starts at $18,639 and comes loaded with features like Bosch IMU, cornering ABS, traction control, and two bold color combos.
The R version adds performance parts like Showa BFF suspension and Brembo brakes, while the top RS model gets carbon-fiber winglets for extra aero flair.
Reservations open online from July 8-31, 2026 if you want to snag one early.