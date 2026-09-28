Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition goes official in India at ₹20L
What's the story
Suzuki Motorcycle India has expanded its flagship sports touring bike range with the launch of a new special edition variant of the Hayabusa. The new model, which comes with exclusive styling elements and cosmetic upgrades, will be sold alongside the standard Hayabusa lineup. The updated standard Hayabusa is priced at ₹18.99 lakh while the special edition costs ₹19.90 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom Delhi).
Design
The special edition is available in Pearl Vigor Blue color
The Hayabusa Special Edition is available exclusively in Pearl Vigor Blue and comes with a host of visual upgrades over the standard model.
These include special graphics and wheel finishes, a three-dimensional SUZUKI emblem on the fuel tank, a dedicated badge for this special edition, anodized details for the muffler-end, and heat guard.
It also gets a single-seat cowl as standard equipment.
Color update
New dual-tone paint schemes have also been added
Along with the special edition, Suzuki has also updated the standard Hayabusa with three new dual-tone paint schemes.
These are Candy Daring Red/Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Galaxy Gray/Candy Burnt Gold, and Pearl Vigor Blue/Pearl Brilliant White.
The updates give both variants a fresh look while retaining their signature appeal.
Tech upgrades
The motorcycle gets an updated Smart Cruise Control system
The latest Hayabusa also gets a new ELIIY Power lithium-ion battery, which is lighter and more compact than before.
The company claims this battery provides more stable voltage delivery under load.
Suzuki has also revised the settings for the Launch Control System and Power Mode Selector.
A major update is to the Smart Cruise Control system, which can now remain active during gear shifts.
Engine specs
It is powered by a 1,340cc inline-four engine
The Hayabusa continues to be powered by a 1,340cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine.
The fuel-injected DOHC motor is tuned to deliver strong torque across the rev range.
Suzuki has also kept the premium hardware intact with a twin-spar aluminum frame and swingarm, adjustable KYB inverted front forks, Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires, Brembo Stylema front calipers, and twin 320mm floating disks for braking duties.
Tech features
It comes with Motion Track Traction Control System
The Hayabusa comes with a comprehensive electronics package that includes Motion Track Traction Control System, Bi-directional Quick Shift System, Suzuki Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist, and Slope Dependent Control System.
It also gets a full LED lighting setup for improved visibility.
The bodywork of the motorcycle has been extensively wind-tunnel developed to improve stability and rider comfort at high speeds.
Market launch
Interested buyers can purchase Suzuki Genuine Accessories and riding gear
The Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition and updated standard Hayabusa are now available at Suzuki dealerships across the country. Interested buyers can also purchase Suzuki Genuine Accessories and branded Hayabusa riding gear for an enhanced riding experience.