Suzuki launches 2027 Hayabusa with classic model and special edition

The 2027 Hayabusa packs a punch with its 1,340-cc engine, plus smart tech like Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), quick shifter, cruise control, and premium Brembo brakes.

The standard version comes in Glass Sparkle Black or Metallic Reflective Blue.

If you're into standing out, the Special Edition brings exclusive Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Oort Gray paint with red accents, unique badging, black exhaust tips, and a solo seat cowl: same power but extra style for those who want their ride to turn heads.