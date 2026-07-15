Suzuki launches 2027 Hayabusa with classic model and special edition
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Suzuki just rolled out its 2027 Hayabusa lineup worldwide, featuring the classic model and a fresh Special Edition.
Both keep that signature falcon-inspired shape but now sport sleeker colors and sharper styling for today's riders.
Hayabusa features 1,340cc engine and S.I.R.S.
The 2027 Hayabusa packs a punch with its 1,340-cc engine, plus smart tech like Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), quick shifter, cruise control, and premium Brembo brakes.
The standard version comes in Glass Sparkle Black or Metallic Reflective Blue.
If you're into standing out, the Special Edition brings exclusive Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Oort Gray paint with red accents, unique badging, black exhaust tips, and a solo seat cowl: same power but extra style for those who want their ride to turn heads.