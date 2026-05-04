Suzuki Motorcycle India opens Mentokling near Leh, hitting 1,242 outlets
Suzuki Motorcycle India just set up shop in Ladakh for the first time, opening Mentokling Suzuki near Leh.
With this move, Suzuki now has outlets in every Indian state and union territory: 1,242 across the country.
The new dealership is a big deal for riders heading into Ladakh's rugged landscapes.
Dealership serves as full pit stop
The dealership isn't just about selling bikes: it's a full pit stop for riders.
You'll find Suzuki's scooters including Access, Avenis, Burgman Street, and e-Access, their motorcycle lineup including the Gixxer series and V-Strom SX, plus the new electric e-Access.
There's also a service center with trained techs, genuine accessories, riding gear, and spare parts, so whether you're local or just passing through on an adventure, they've got you covered.