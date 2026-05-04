Suzuki Motorcycle India opens Mentokling near Leh, hitting 1,242 outlets

Dealership serves as full pit stop

The dealership isn't just about selling bikes: it's a full pit stop for riders.

You'll find Suzuki's scooters including Access, Avenis, Burgman Street, and e-Access, their motorcycle lineup including the Gixxer series and V-Strom SX, plus the new electric e-Access.

There's also a service center with trained techs, genuine accessories, riding gear, and spare parts, so whether you're local or just passing through on an adventure, they've got you covered.