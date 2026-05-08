Suzuki shows hydrogen powered Swift prototype at Vienna Motor Symposium

Suzuki Swift burns hydrogen, refueling scarce

Instead of using a fuel cell, this Swift burns hydrogen right in the engine, cutting emissions but keeping things simple under the hood.

The car packs high-pressure hydrogen tanks and supports efficient combustion modes for lower emissions.

While it's only a concept for now (not something you'll see at dealerships yet), it shows Suzuki is serious about greener options, even for small cars in the affordable segment.

The big challenge? Hydrogen refueling stations are still pretty rare, especially in places like India, so there's more work ahead before we see these on the road.