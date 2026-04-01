Swiss firm Ecowerk unveils enclosed solar e-bike with landing gear

Ecowerk Manta 150-190km range

The Manta runs on a 500-watt motor, hitting up to 25km/h in the city and 45km/h on highways.

Its battery gets a boost from solar panels on the roof, giving you up to 190km range if it's sunny out (otherwise, it's about 150km).

At 55kg, it even survived a grueling 7,300-km race across the Sahara.

Planning a road trip? Foldable solar panels in the trunk let you recharge when parked for extended periods.

If you want one, reservations are open now with an estimated delivery time of about 16 weeks.