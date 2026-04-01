Swiss firm Ecowerk unveils enclosed solar e-bike with landing gear
Swiss company Ecowerk just dropped the Manta, an e-bike that stands out for its enclosed design and retractable outriggers, basically little side supports that help keep you steady when you're moving slowly or stopped.
Inventor Vivien Olivier Dettwiler says, "Taking off (depart/start) and landing (arrive/stop) using the landing gear requires some practice. It takes about 50 takeoffs and landings to perfect the sequence and balance."
There are also handy cutouts so you can use your feet for balance when needed.
Ecowerk Manta 150-190km range
The Manta runs on a 500-watt motor, hitting up to 25km/h in the city and 45km/h on highways.
Its battery gets a boost from solar panels on the roof, giving you up to 190km range if it's sunny out (otherwise, it's about 150km).
At 55kg, it even survived a grueling 7,300-km race across the Sahara.
Planning a road trip? Foldable solar panels in the trunk let you recharge when parked for extended periods.
If you want one, reservations are open now with an estimated delivery time of about 16 weeks.