SWITCH EiV 22: India's 1st all-electric double-decker bus
Auto
SWITCH Mobility (from Ashok Leyland) announced the EiV 22 in March 2026, marking India's debut of an all-electric, air-conditioned double-decker bus.
Unveiled as part of a Delhi heritage tourism initiative, it's made in India and aims to make city travel greener and cooler.
How does it perform?
The EiV 22 packs a 231 kWh liquid-cooled battery and can go up to 250km in a day with opportunity charging, with fast charging in as little as 1.5 hours.
Its motor delivers serious power—315hp and 3,100Nm torque—and there's room for up to 65 people across two decks.