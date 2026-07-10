Sygic brings motorbike mode to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Sygic Motorbike mode supports helmet audio

Motorbike Mode adds handy extras like terrain profiles, weather updates, and pulsing hazard warnings.

Voice directions can be sent straight to helmet speakers or bike audio systems (no more struggling with wind noise at speed).

Even if your bike doesn't have built-in Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, you can still use these features with aftermarket displays, perfect for long road trips or tackling hilly highways.