Sygic brings motorbike mode to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
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Sygic just dropped Motorbike Mode for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, making navigation much more biker-friendly.
The update, out now with version 26.4, lets riders pick scenic or twisty routes, get elevation information, and see hazard or fuel alerts right on their dash.
Sygic Motorbike mode supports helmet audio
Motorbike Mode adds handy extras like terrain profiles, weather updates, and pulsing hazard warnings.
Voice directions can be sent straight to helmet speakers or bike audio systems (no more struggling with wind noise at speed).
Even if your bike doesn't have built-in Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, you can still use these features with aftermarket displays, perfect for long road trips or tackling hilly highways.