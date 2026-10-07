Tamil Nadu vehicle retail sales jump 46% in September 2026

Tamil Nadu just had a huge month for vehicle sales, up 46% compared to last year, with 225,000 vehicles sold in September.

The boost covered everything from cars and bikes to commercial vehicles, showing strong demand across the board.

Dinesh Kumar Agarwal, Chairperson, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said vehicle retail sales in Tamil Nadu surged 46% year-on-year to 2.25 lakh units in September 2026.