Tarform Luna Racer Edition unveiled at around Rs. 18 lakh

US-based Tarform Motorcycles has unveiled a new cafe racer model, called the Luna Racer Edition. Its bookings are open and deliveries will start this summer. As for the highlights, the bike has a retro-futuristic look, a digital instrument cluster, and a full-LED lighting setup. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of 193km. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a keyless start system and sound generator

Tarform Luna Racer Edition sits on a hand-fabricated trellis frame and has a sloping fuel tank-like structure, a rider-only saddle, and a circular headlight. There is a blacked-out finish on the handlebar, footpegs, and swingarm. The bike packs a digital instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, an all-LED lighting setup, a keyless start system, and a sound generator.

Information

It attains a top-speed of 193km/h

Tarform Luna Racer Edition packs a 55hp electric motor and a 10kWh battery which can be charged from 0-80% in 50 minutes. The bike can sprint from 0-100km/h in around 3.8 seconds, has a top-speed of 193km/h, and delivers a range of roughly 193km/charge.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

For ensuring the safety of the rider, the Tarform Luna Racer Edition has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with blind-spot detection, regenerative braking, a 180-degree rear-view camera, and three riding modes. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic front forks and a shock absorber on the rear end from Ohlins.

Information

Tarform Luna Racer Edition: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Tarform Luna Racer Edition carries a price-tag of $24,000 (roughly Rs. 17.5 lakh) and its deliveries will begin this summer. The bike is unlikely to be launched in India.