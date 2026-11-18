Tata Group may build Honda-badged cars as talks include Hyundai
Tata Group is in talks with Honda and Hyundai for some big team-ups in vehicle tech.
The idea? Tata could build cars, including electric ones, that might be sold under the Honda badge in India.
These discussions involved Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, show just how much global automakers value what Tata brings to the table.
Honda 2028 car, Hyundai $15.5B investment
Honda wants to make a locally developed car for India by 2028, possibly using an existing vehicle or platform to keep things affordable.
Hyundai is also doubling down on India, planning a massive $15.5 billion investment in manufacturing and research by 2032.
Both companies see partnering with Tata as a smart way to tap into India's fast-growing auto scene and benefit from Tata's experience across vehicles, tech, and components.