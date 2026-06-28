Tata Motors aims over 30% EV penetration by FY31
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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is aiming for over 30% EV penetration (within its own sales) by FY31.
To make this happen, they're launching four new EVs and refreshing more than 10 current models, hoping to get everyone from early adopters to the mainstream crowd excited about going electric.
Ten EVs and next generation batteries
By FY31, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles will have 10 different EVs on offer, including favorites like the Nexon.ev and Tiago.ev, plus newcomers like the Sierra.ev and an Avinya-based model.
They're also working on next-gen batteries that promise double (or even triple) the range and much faster charging, so you can spend less time plugged in and more time on the move.