Tata Motors and Mahindra dominate India's mass electric car market
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Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are dominating India's mass electric car segment, together grabbing more than 63% of the mass electric car market in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.
The EV space itself is booming, with registrations jumping 89.3% year over year to 82,737 units from April through June.
Tata Motors 32,283 Mahindra 20,112 registrations
Tata led with 32,283 registrations (nearly 39%), while Mahindra followed at 20,112 units (24.3%).
Their early bets on EV tech and focus on Indian buyers, like Tata's Tiago.ev and Nexon.ev or Mahindra's XUV400, are paying off.
But even as new brands like VinFast and BYD enter the race, challenges like limited charging spots mean there's still plenty of room for innovation in tech and pricing.