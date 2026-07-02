Tata Motors and Mahindra dominate India's mass electric car market

Tata Motors 32,283 Mahindra 20,112 registrations

Tata led with 32,283 registrations (nearly 39%), while Mahindra followed at 20,112 units (24.3%).

Their early bets on EV tech and focus on Indian buyers, like Tata's Tiago.ev and Nexon.ev or Mahindra's XUV400, are paying off.

But even as new brands like VinFast and BYD enter the race, challenges like limited charging spots mean there's still plenty of room for innovation in tech and pricing.