Tata Motors announces ₹40,000cr investment to double passenger vehicle sales

Six new models and 10 EVs

To hit these targets, Tata Motors will launch six new models and refresh over 20 existing ones.

It is also expanding its electric vehicle lineup (expect 10 EVs including premium options like the Sierra.ev and vehicles based on the Avinya architecture) and hopes EVs make up around 30% of its sales by the end of the decade.

With a focus on SUVs and premium cars, Tata wants a 20% slice of India's passenger vehicle market as it grows to an estimated 64 lakh units by FY31.