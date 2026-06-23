Tata Motors announces ₹40,000cr investment to double passenger vehicle sales
Tata Motors just announced a massive up to ₹40,000 crore investment for its passenger vehicle segment over the next five years.
The company wants to nearly double its yearly car sales, from over 6.4 lakh to more than 12 lakh, and boost revenue from ₹58,500 crore in FY26 to a whopping ₹1.4 lakh crore by FY31.
CEO Shailesh Chandra shared these plans at its Investor Day event, making it clear Tata is aiming high.
Six new models and 10 EVs
To hit these targets, Tata Motors will launch six new models and refresh over 20 existing ones.
It is also expanding its electric vehicle lineup (expect 10 EVs including premium options like the Sierra.ev and vehicles based on the Avinya architecture) and hopes EVs make up around 30% of its sales by the end of the decade.
With a focus on SUVs and premium cars, Tata wants a 20% slice of India's passenger vehicle market as it grows to an estimated 64 lakh units by FY31.