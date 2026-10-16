Tata Motors becomes India No.2 carmaker in H1 FY27
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Tata Motors has climbed to the second spot in India's passenger vehicle market, moving past Mahindra & Mahindra for the first half of fiscal 2027.
From April to September 2026, Tata shipped over 390,000 cars, a huge 43% jump, while Mahindra managed just under 360,000 despite growing about 20%, according to industry data.
SUVs and EVs drive Tata Motors
Tata's surge is thanks to strong demand for SUVs and electric vehicles (EVs), with utility vehicle dispatches up 59%.
Mahindra also saw its electric models grow 82%, now making up almost 12% of its total car sales.
Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki still holds the top spot.