Tata Motors celebrates 10,000 Sierra SUVs delivered

The Sierra is roomy, measuring over 4.3 meters long with plenty of space inside and a boot capacity of 622-1,257-liter—perfect for road trips or hauling gear.

It comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines

You get three engine choices: a fuel-efficient diesel, a punchy turbo-petrol, and an easygoing petrol option.

Tata's also working on an all-electric Sierra (launch timing not specified), which is expected to offer rear-wheel drive, with an all-wheel-drive version likely to follow.

This version keeps things concise and conversational for younger readers, highlights what makes the car appealing (space, versatility), mentions future plans (EV), and ties it together smoothly without fluff or jargon.