Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles posts record ₹77,399 cr revenue 2025-26

Tata Motors CV focuses on profitability

Instead of chasing market share, Tata Motors CV is now all about profitability and steady cash generation.

Non-cyclical businesses like aftermarket services and digital platforms grew by 18% and made up 16% of total revenue this year.

Their Fleet Edge telematics platform passed 1 million connected vehicles (earning ₹1,292 per vehicle annually), while AI-powered fuel optimization boosted efficiency by up to 7% across thousands of trucks.

Plus, the planned IVECO acquisition in the coming months signals big ambitions for global tech upgrades and expansion.