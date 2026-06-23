Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles posts record ₹77,399 cr revenue 2025-26
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles just broke its own record, pulling in ₹77,399 crore in revenue for 2025-26, up from last year's ₹69,000 crore.
Profits and cash flow are also looking strong, with pre-tax profit before exceptional items at ₹8,682 crore and net cash jumping to ₹7,500 crore.
The company's EBITDA margin improved to 13.2%, showing it's getting more efficient.
Tata Motors CV focuses on profitability
Instead of chasing market share, Tata Motors CV is now all about profitability and steady cash generation.
Non-cyclical businesses like aftermarket services and digital platforms grew by 18% and made up 16% of total revenue this year.
Their Fleet Edge telematics platform passed 1 million connected vehicles (earning ₹1,292 per vehicle annually), while AI-powered fuel optimization boosted efficiency by up to 7% across thousands of trucks.
Plus, the planned IVECO acquisition in the coming months signals big ambitions for global tech upgrades and expansion.