Tata Motors eyes 3rd FY27 car and truck price rise
Auto
Tata Motors is thinking about raising its car and truck prices for the third time in FY27, after earlier hikes in April and July.
The main reason? Rising costs for aluminum and steel, driven by the ongoing Middle East crisis.
Plans price adjustments and cost measures
To deal with these higher expenses, Tata Motors plans more price adjustments and cost-cutting moves.
Tata Motors says these steps are needed to keep up with inflation.
Expects strong EV and commercial demand
Even with costs going up, Tata Motors expects solid demand for its electric and commercial vehicles, thanks to infrastructure projects and a strong government order book.
Sales are up both in India (26%) and abroad (35%), but profit margins have dipped as expenses climb.