Tata Sierra #DARK goes official in India at ₹14L
What's the story
Tata Motors has expanded its Sierra SUV lineup with the launch of the new Sierra #DARK. The all-black edition comes with a starting price of ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant retains the original silhouette, stance, and feature set of the Sierra but adds a Friesian Black exterior, Violet Eclipse full leatherette interior, and purple chrome accents to its design.
Design details
The SUV flaunts a Friesian Black paint scheme
The Sierra #DARK features a Friesian Black paint scheme with Satin Midnight Black accents on the front and rear bumper skid plates.
It also gets 19-inch Jet Piano Black alloy wheels with a diamond-cut surface and tinted black lacquer finish.
The exterior branding has been replaced with darker finishes, including Piano Black and Dark Chrome for the front and rear TATA logos as well as Sierra badging on the grille.
Cabin features
It gets a Violet Eclipse theme for the upholstery
The interior of the Sierra #DARK comes with a Violet Eclipse theme, featuring an all-black base with purple stitching, satin chrome inserts, and contrasting detailing.
Granite Black art leather is used for the seats, dashboard, armrest, and door inserts.
The SUV also gets a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen (higher trims), ventilated seats, wireless charger, and 360-degree HD surround-view system.
Tech specs
It has an ADAS system with 22 safety features
The SUV measures 4,340mm in length, 1,841mm in width and 1,715mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,730mm and ground clearance of 205mm.
The boot space is rated at a generous 622-liter (1,257-liter with rear seats folded).
The higher trims come with an L2 ADAS system with 13 safety features, while the Accomplished+ trim gets an L2+ ADAS system with 22 safety options.
Performance
A look at the engines
The car is offered with a 1.5-liter Revotron petrol engine (104hp, 145Nm) and a 1.5-liter TGDi Hyperion petrol mill (157hp, 255Nm).
A 1.5-liter Kryojet diesel unit (116hp, with 260Nm on manual and 280Nm on automatic transmissions) is also available.
These are mated with manual, DCA or automatic gearbox options in India.