Tata Sierra #DARK goes official in India at ₹14L

The interior of the Sierra #DARK comes with a Violet Eclipse theme, featuring an all-black base with purple stitching, satin chrome inserts, and contrasting detailing.

Granite Black art leather is used for the seats, dashboard, armrest, and door inserts.

The SUV also gets a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen (higher trims), ventilated seats, wireless charger, and 360-degree HD surround-view system.