Tata Motors launches 2026 Tiago facelift in India at ₹4.69L
Tata Motors just dropped the 2026 Tiago facelift in India, starting at ₹4.69 lakh.
The new version packs big improvements in safety, design, and tech, making it a solid contender if you're looking for an affordable hatchback with modern features.
You can pick from six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative, and Creative+.
Tiago offers 1.2L petrol, AMT, CNG
Under the hood is a 1.2-liter gasoline engine (85hp and 113 Nm), paired with either a manual or AMT gearbox, and yes, paddle shifters are now included for extra fun. There's also a CNG option if you want to save on fuel costs.
Safety gets a boost with six airbags, ESP, traction control, blind view monitor, and cruise control.
On the outside: LED headlamps with DRLs and fresh alloy wheels; inside you get dual-tone interiors plus a big 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, rear AC vents, and USB-C ports.
And if colors matter to you, new shades like Pangong Pulse and Varanasi Vibrance join the lineup!