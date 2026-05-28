Tata Motors launches 2026 Tiago facelift in India at ₹4.69L

Tiago offers 1.2L petrol, AMT, CNG

Under the hood is a 1.2-liter gasoline engine (85hp and 113 Nm), paired with either a manual or AMT gearbox, and yes, paddle shifters are now included for extra fun. There's also a CNG option if you want to save on fuel costs.

Safety gets a boost with six airbags, ESP, traction control, blind view monitor, and cruise control.

On the outside: LED headlamps with DRLs and fresh alloy wheels; inside you get dual-tone interiors plus a big 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, rear AC vents, and USB-C ports.

And if colors matter to you, new shades like Pangong Pulse and Varanasi Vibrance join the lineup!