Tata Motors launches Aeris sedan in India from ₹5.29L now
Tata Motors just dropped the new Aeris compact sedan in India, aiming it at everyday drivers who want something stylish but practical.
You get to pick between petrol and CNG engines, with prices starting at ₹5.29 lakh for petrol and ₹6.29 lakh for CNG (ex-showroom).
Bookings are open now, and deliveries kick off October 11.
Aeris features LED headlights 10.25-inch touchscreen
The Aeris stands out with its sharp LED headlights, gloss-black grille, and eye-catching dual-tone alloy wheels on top trims.
It comes in six colors, including fun ones like Nitro Crimson, and packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, plus safety features like six airbags and a 360-degree camera.
The petrol engine puts out 86hp; the CNG version gives you 76hp, so it's got enough punch for city drives while keeping things efficient.