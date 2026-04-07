Tata Motors launches Intra EV pickup for India priced ₹11.95L Auto Apr 07, 2026

Tata Motors has just rolled out the Intra EV, an all-electric pickup truck priced at ₹11.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Designed for India's roads and businesses, it can haul up to 1,750kg and goes up to 211km on a single charge.

Quick pit stops are easy (charging from 10% to 80% takes just 55 minutes with a CCS2 charger), making it handy for delivery gigs or logistics runs.