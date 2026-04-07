Tata Motors launches Intra EV pickup for India priced ₹11.95L
Tata Motors has just rolled out the Intra EV, an all-electric pickup truck priced at ₹11.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Designed for India's roads and businesses, it can haul up to 1,750kg and goes up to 211km on a single charge.
Quick pit stops are easy (charging from 10% to 80% takes just 55 minutes with a CCS2 charger), making it handy for delivery gigs or logistics runs.
Intra EV offers Fleet Edge tracking
The Intra EV packs a punch with its 72 kW motor (230 Nm torque) and handles steep climbs with ease.
Safety gets a boost from electronic and regenerative braking plus Tata's Fleet Edge tracking tech.
Drivers get power steering and a crash-tested cabin for comfort on long shifts.
With over 25,000 charging points across India and flexible financing options, Tata is making it simpler for businesses (and their drivers) to go electric.