Tata Motors launches limited Nexon Camo Edition from ₹9.99L
Tata Motors just dropped the Nexon Camo Edition, starting at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
This limited-run version is built on the Creative and higher trims, keeping all engine choices: petrol, diesel, and CNG, just like the regular Nexon.
The big draw? Fresh design tweaks and some cool tech upgrades.
Exclusive colors and upgraded infotainment
You get two exclusive colors (Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud) with Camo badging on the front fenders and 'Camo' perforation on the front seat headrests for that unique vibe.
Inside, there's a bigger 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen (up from 10.25-inch), plus an integrated dashcam paired with a 360-degree camera system for extra convenience.
Nexon Camo offered in 5 variants
The Camo Edition comes in five variants with features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and ADAS depending on which one you pick.
It goes up against other compact SUVs like Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.